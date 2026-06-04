Joe Rogan warned Republicans that ICE’s current tactics are a “dangerous precedent” that can easily be used against them by a different future “ruler.”

Rogan was joined on The Joe Rogan Experience by screenwriter Joe Eszterhas, and while both offered some admiration for President Donald Trump, the pair agreed there are major issues with the administration, including with mass deportation efforts.

During a discussion on Eszterhas’s friendship with the late author Hunter S. Thompson, Eszterhas said he wished Thompson could have been around for Trump because it would have been “f*cking wild and hilarious.”

Rogan argued Thompson would appreciate that Trump is a “wild character,” and Eszterhas praised the president for admitting to a tense phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where Trump reportedly called him “effing crazy.”

“What other president for God’s sake has ever spoken like that, not only publicly, but to us? And in that sense, I’m proud of being a deplorable,” Eszterhas said, though he admitted he has “a lot of questions” about ICE.

“What bothers me is we’re opening the door for militarized police on our city streets,” Rogan said, offering his thoughts on the agency, which he’s been critical of before.

He continued:

It is a very slippery slope when you give people — and they’re trained for seven weeks, they’re not trained very long. They’re trained for much less time than police officers, much less time than military. And then you have this militarized police force that has no identification and they’re on the streets. That’s a precedent that you might like it when it’s for a cause that you support, but that could easily be for a cause you do not support.

Rogan argued another administration could use the same precedent to go door-to-door and confiscate guns or some other way that is “very damaging to a free society.”

“I agree with that,” Eszterhas said.

The Basic Instinct writer also called it an “abomination” that protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti — both shot and killed by federal agents during ICE operations in Minneapolis — were labeled domestic terrorists by officials.

Rogan acknowledged that violent criminals need to be deported, but argued many illegal migrants were “encouraged” to come here and are simply trying to get by and make a living.

“I feel for those poor f*cking people that were told that they can come here and that there was going to be a pathway to citizenship,” he said.

“Run for president. I’ll write your speeches,” Eszterhas offered.

“Listen, I don’t want to die,” Rogan joked.

He continued about ICE:

I am very concerned with this dangerous precedent. That’s my feeling on it. So I just worry that people accept it because they want this result now and they don’t realize that this could set up this being a common occurrence. I mean, we saw some of it during Covid. There was some militarized police on the streets keeping people in lockdown. In certain cities they utilized the National Guard and they did things like that. That scares the sh*t out of me. It scares the sh*t out of me when you have a justification for militarized police with masks on that are just grabbing people.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience (time stamp begins at 1:17:00).

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