Broadcasting legend Larry King is in an Los Angeles Hospital battling Covid-19, according to news reports Saturday.

King, 87, tested positive for the coronavirus ten days ago, reported Roger Friedman’s entertainment blog, Showbiz 411. It is not clear when exactly he was admitted to the hospital.

King’s seventh wife, Shawn King, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, have not been able to visit due to the hospital’s coronavirus protocols, but are keeping in regular contact with him and the doctors providing his care.

It’s been a tough year for the family. Two of King’s children from previous marriages passed away earlier this year: son Andy, age 65, from a suspected heart attack in July, and daughter Chaia, age 52, from lung cancer.

Saturday evening, CNN confirmed the report about King, who was a longtime host on the cable news network.

Brian Stelter appeared on CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera to discuss the story. Stelter said that CNN reporter Brad Parks had confirmed that King had been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center over a week ago “according to a source close to the family.”

Stelter reflected on King’s long and noteworthy career, both at CNN and how he had been continuing to host shows from home during this pandemic year. “At 87 years old, Larry King, he still has it,” he said.

“I think I can speak for everybody at CNN, we say our thoughts, our hearts go out to Larry and his family at this time,” said Stelter.

This article has been updated with additional information.

