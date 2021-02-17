Larry King’s widow, Shawn King, is waging a legal battle over a handwritten will which would leave the late broadcaster’s estate to his children.

King, who died in January at the age of 87, reportedly wrote a handwritten amendment to his will in 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from Shawn. King stated in the will that he wanted “100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children.” Two of his five children, Chaia and Andy, passed away weeks apart last year.

In her filing, Shawn argues that her husband had “questionable mental capacity” at the time the will was signed and it has “no legal effect whatsoever.” She states that the handwritten will conflicts with the will he drafted in 2015, which named her executor of his estate.

Shawn further alleges that her stepson, Larry King Jr., pressured his father to submit the handwritten will while his health was declining.

In his petition, Larry Jr. says his father and Shawn were no longer together at the time of his death, and they were living separately.

But Shawn’s attorneys argue that their divorce hadn’t been finalized and “the parties had gone to counseling, were still speaking, and reconciliation remained possible until Larry’s health conditions made that impractical.”

A hearing has been tentatively scheduled for Feb. 24 in Los Angeles County probate court.

On Tuesday, Shawn had told Page Six that she planned to contest King’s handwritten will, saying they already “had a very watertight family estate plan.”

King’s estate is estimated at $2 million, but that amount doesn’t include any money he may have put into trusts. When asked why Shawn was going to court over a relatively meager amount, especially after it’s split among his heirs, she said, “It’s the principle.”

