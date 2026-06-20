Bill Maher Twists Knife on Trump — Flat-Out Says ‘Obama Was Right’ About Iran After Supporting Trump Attack

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher twisted the knife on President Donald Trump over the Iran War by bluntly declaring that “Obama was right” about Iran and Trump was wrong.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was creator, writer, and director of the HBO Original series “Euphoria,” Sam Levinson.

The panel guests were Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic congressman representing California’s Silicon Valley, member of the House Oversight and House Armed Services Committees, and author of “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us”; and Jonathan Martin, Politico’s senior political columnist and host of the podcast “On The Road with Jonathan Martin.”

Maher — who supported going to war — destroyed Trump over the war during a good chunk of his monologue, then went deeper during his panel discussion:

BILL MAHER: You know who gets the crow about Iran? Obama. He does. Oh, and even Biden, with the way they got on him, the way he got out of Afghanistan, at least he got of Afghanistan. But especially, I mean, I was always trying to defend that when I talked to Trump. I was defending that. And look, there were reasons why it may not have been the right thing, because they probably were cheating the whole time. But it turned out Obama was right. There really is no other better way to do this. You know it’s always the the best of the worst possible options. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: Well, and now we know that they have the leverage, which is closing down the straits. And they can turn that on and off any time they want. So any future American president threatens Iran, goes back into Iran, well, guess what? We’ll close the strait down, we’ll jam you on gas prices back home politically, and we’ll wait you out. There’s no midterms in Iran. REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): It’s not just about scoring a political point, I mean, like Jonathan, I was at the Obama Center and Obama’s speech, and I think here’s the lesson for Americans, that sometimes tough diplomacy is better than chest-thumping brute force. Obama got the enriched uranium out, 97% of it. Trump’s agreement, it’s simply dilution, we don’t even get it out. Obama got a United Nations Security Council resolution that actually had enforced inspectors. Now we don’t have enforced inspectors. They’ve gotten a weaker deal, you agree it’s a weaker deal. BILL MAHER: It is, oh absolutely, no it’s terrible. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: I mean, I don’t feel the Iranians are going to fudge the nukes, right? And that’s just… We kind of know that, I think.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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