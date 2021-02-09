Dozens of Hollywood stars have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, which Donald Trump approved during his time in office.

The pipeline, which carries oil from North Dakota to Illinois, has been protested by environmentalists and indigenous tribes for years.

Among those calling on Biden to stop the pipeline’s operation include Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Cher, Jane Fonda, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Dave Matthews, Josh Gad, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, and Rooney Mara. Nearly all of “The Avengers” have also signed the letter, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Don Cheadle.

Other signatories include climate activists, nonprofit founders and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose land is directly impacted by the pipeline.

The letter details how Barack Obama declined to issue a permit to the pipeline when it was proposed in 2016, but Trump fast-tracked its construction just hours after taking office.

In March 2020, the U.S. District Court ruled that the pipeline was operating without the proper permits and needed to have a full environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act. In July 2020, the Court ruled that the pipeline was operating illegally and ordered it to be shut down. A hearing will take place on Feb. 10 to determine a final ruling by the Biden administration.

“We urge you to remedy this historic injustice and direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately shut down the illegal Dakota Access Pipeline while the Environmental Impact Statement process is conducted, consistent with the D.C. District Court’s decision and order,” reads the letter. “Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps must ensure a robust environmental review with significant tribal consultation, tribal consent, and a thorough risk analysis. With your leadership, we have a momentous opportunity to protect our water and respect our environmental laws and the rights of Indigenous people. This is our moment.”

Read the entire letter and see the full list of signatories here.

The letter comes weeks after President Biden revoked a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported oil from Canada to Texas. The decision has been lauded by environmentalists, but drawn heat from conservatives as it’s expected to result in the loss of thousands of construction jobs.

