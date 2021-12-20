Louis C.K. Surprise Special Sorry Sparks Twitter Debate on Cancel Culture: ‘Proves He Hasn’t Learned Anything’

Louis C.K. dropped a new standup special this weekend, sparking a debate on whether on not the comedian was ever really canceled after admitting to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

A promo for C.K.’s special was first played during a Saturday Night Live commercial break, in which the comedian is shown saying, “Are you picturing it? It’s good. It’s really good, nobody gets pregnant.”

The special, which dropped after C.K. was nominated for a 2022 Grammy award, is currently available for purchase on the comedian’s website and is reportedly a recording of his already controversial August 14 show at Madison Square Garden.

News of the special riled up Twitter users, who highlighted the special as proof that the comedian was never held accountable for his actions:

If anyone actually thinks someone can be “canceled,” just tell them Louis CK advertised his new stand-up special during the first commercial break of SNL. — quaRYANtine (@ry_hudson) December 19, 2021

Louis CK has made enough money that he could go away forever. Doing another comedy special proves he hasn’t learned anything — Tara Dublin (Taylor’s Version) (@taradublinrocks) December 19, 2021

Louis CK is back despite having admitted to committing heinous acts of sexual misconduct. Jeffrey Toobin is regularly back on CNN after masturbating in front of several colleagues on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/mMbXoMUxMR — Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) December 20, 2021

Unfortunate to see Louis CK and #JohnsonOutToday trending at the same time — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) December 20, 2021

Seeing a little of dudes going to bat for Louis CK in the “sure, what he did was bad BUT he wasn’t convicted” sort of way. Don’t want to assume what their goals are with it but it sure feels like they’re trying to defend their own behavior in some way. — Blake Rodgers (@TheBlakeRodgers) December 20, 2021

I really truly think you can be an abolitionist against any expansion of the criminal justice system and not want to see abusers of power retain any modicum of it. I’m unconvinced defenses of Louis CK or Chris Noth aren’t just a form of contrarian bootlicking — Lexi McMenamin (@leximcmenamin) December 19, 2021

Louis CK wasn’t canceled. He committed a sex crime in front of his coworkers. He should be on a registry. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) December 19, 2021

lotta dudes in mentions who’d jump at the chance to let louis ck jerk off in front of them. too bad their hero prefers a non-consenting audience. — Colin Robinson (@Jenny_Trout) December 19, 2021

Honestly of course Louis CK whips out a special as an unwelcome surprise. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 19, 2021

Louis CK is a sexual predator who assaulted multiple women by pulling out his penis and masturbating in front of them. He’s white and male, so he’s getting a pass from other white males. #FuckPatriarchy — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) December 19, 2021

apparently you can only watch louis ck’s special in his hotel room — christmas eve6 (@Eve6) December 19, 2021

louis ck saw that everyone was home sick this week and thought “how can me and my penis make it worse” — scaachi (@Scaachi) December 19, 2021

Several Twitter users, however, were quick to defend C.K. — some claiming he has repented enough for his actions, while others praised how funny the latest special is:

hooo boy! Here we go!!!! I’m here for it. LouisCK is gross and he abused his position (I feel, in ignorance of what his societal position really was) but you know what? He’s funny as hell. So…let’s do this. https://t.co/R8NXZkTWoC — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 18, 2021

Didn’t Louis CK actually ask every woman involved for explicit consent? Like, super creepy, I get it, but they gave him permission… — Justin O’Donnell, Extremist (@ODonnell4NH) December 20, 2021

And way to ignore my own story… and shrug off my pain and experience. Imagine i did that to you and your trauma. Cause I would never. But how dare you ignore mine. That’s what I’m fighting against. This sickening culture. I don’t give a shit about Louis CK. — Andy Signore (@andysignore) December 20, 2021

The new special “Sorry” by Louis CK is some of his best stuff ever, and the best comedy special I’ve watched in about 5 years. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) December 19, 2021

I loved Louis CK’s new special. I hope that’s ok with you. — Ali Lerman (@AliNotAlli) December 18, 2021

Dis Sh!ts Funny!!!#louisck Official Website Of Comedian Louis C.K. – Louis CK https://t.co/8gGP0UTCOF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 19, 2021

The discourse is so weird. It’s just objectively not true that he went right back to work and no one blinked???? https://t.co/zltfrK0UJj — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) December 19, 2021

Also not true. Louis ck lost a lot. You may think it’s not enough, which I understand. But why do we do this “nobody” thing when we can easily demonstrate that’s not the case. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) December 19, 2021

