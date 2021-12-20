Louis C.K. Surprise Special Sorry Sparks Twitter Debate on Cancel Culture: ‘Proves He Hasn’t Learned Anything’

By Leia IdlibyDec 20th, 2021, 7:32 am
 
Louis C.K. at FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration - Arrivals

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Louis C.K. dropped a new standup special this weekend, sparking a debate on whether on not the comedian was ever really canceled after admitting to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. 

A promo for C.K.’s special was first played during a Saturday Night Live commercial break, in which the comedian is shown saying, “Are you picturing it? It’s good. It’s really good, nobody gets pregnant.”

The special, which dropped after C.K. was nominated for a 2022 Grammy award, is currently available for purchase on the comedian’s website and is reportedly a recording of his already controversial August 14 show at Madison Square Garden.

News of the special riled up Twitter users, who highlighted the special as proof that the comedian was never held accountable for his actions:

Several Twitter users, however, were quick to defend C.K. — some claiming he has repented enough for his actions, while others praised how funny the latest special is:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: