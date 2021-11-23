Louis C.K. Nominated for Grammy Despite Admitting to Sexual Misconduct

Comedian Louis C.K., whose career imploded in 2017 when he was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy award.

C.K. did not deny the misconduct claims. In 2017, shortly after the New York Times published allegations from several women claiming C.K. made them watch or listen to him masturbate, he released a statement confessing that “these stories are true.”

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions,” he wrote. “I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”

At the time, C.K. said he would “step back and take a long time to listen.” He has since returned to the spotlight, and has reportedly made numerous jokes about harassment and assault, including on the album that was just nominated for a Grammy.

Sincerely Louis C.K., a standup recording from the disgraced comedian, was nominated for Best Comedy Album on Tuesday.

C.K. even joked about his own misconduct in Sincerely Louis C.K.: “If you ever ask somebody, ‘May I jerk off in front of you?’ and they say yes, just say, ‘Are you sure?’”

“And then if they say yes … just don’t fucking do it,” he cracked.

C.K. is not the only person accused of misconduct on the 2022 Grammy list. Marilyn Manson, accused of rape and both sexual and psychological abuse, received an Album of the Year nomination for his work on Kanye West’s Donda.

According to Rolling Stone, Academy rules state that “all featured artists, songwriters, recording and mastering engineers, and mixers on a given album share in the AOTY nomination and any eventual award.”

Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of abuse in February 2021, writing in an Instagram post that he began “grooming” her when she was just a teenager.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote, adding, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco is also suing Manson for rape and abuse, and in June, model Ashley Morgan Smithline sued Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery, and human trafficking.

In May, his former assistant Ashley Walters accused Manson of sexual exploitation and psychological abuse, and another ex-girlfriend, referred to as “Jane Doe” in a May lawsuit, alleged that he raped and physically abused her during their relationship.

A judge in California dismissed the lawsuit, claiming the initial allegations were “not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule” needed to overcome the statute of limitations, yet it has since been refiled.

The musician has denied all of the allegations.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com