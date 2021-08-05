Louis C.K. Gets Slammed on Twitter After Announcing His 24-City Comeback Tour: ‘Hard Pass’

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is set to go back on tour this month — and Twitter users are far from happy about it.

C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women in 2017, announced the upcoming tour in a Wednesday statement.

“Hello Person that you are being right now, I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities,” he wrote in an email to fans, first reported by the New York Post.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories.”

The comedian is set to perform in 24 cities throughout the 2021-22 calendar year, starting at New York City’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 13 and 14, and eventually hitting European cities as well.

Although several major venues, including the Kodak Center and Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, agreed to host the comedian, many user have taken to Twitter to slam the tour:

Wait. Is Louis CK no longer canceled? Did I miss something? pic.twitter.com/AeCjVq54rT — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) August 4, 2021

Louis CK Announces 24-City Comeback Comedy Tour Starting This Month https://t.co/oGVABnrI2k whewwwwwwwwwwwwww — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) August 5, 2021

The Kimmel Center hosting Louis CK is super depressing. So many other artists to uplift and support, and they chose this guy. pic.twitter.com/xCULYFX6v4 — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) August 5, 2021

Louis CK hitting the road for a stand up tour is example one million two billion that white men can never EVER be canceled. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) August 5, 2021

No worries, Cuomo — just take a beat, and you’ll be back in business in no time. https://t.co/Vk0mhMtA1w — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) August 4, 2021

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck — Haley Webb (@thehaleywebb) August 4, 2021

Derailed by Me Too? DERAILED? Like “Oh if it wasn’t for Me Too, Louis C.K. was on the path to such stardom”? That kinda derailment? Given the fiend he is, he shouldn’t have been derailed. He shoulda been shot into orbit, away from women, with no way of making a “comeback”. https://t.co/6mbddKum27 — Pramit (@pramitheus) August 5, 2021

There’s a conversation to be had as a society about forgiveness and redemption. But Louis C.K. has in no way earned it. None. His apologies have sucked. He’s turned his predatory behavior into a joke. It’s clear he has no interest in accountability. Hard pass. https://t.co/D0IGED4fob — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 5, 2021

Hard pass. Louis C.K. To Launch National Tour Next Week At Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre https://t.co/Y00Qm1eWS5 pic.twitter.com/4mRW1MDAlv — Michael Prieve 🏳️‍🌈 (@mjprieve) August 4, 2021

would love for someone to describe the writing style louis ck uses in his mass emails… it strikes me as a mix of performative awkwardness and disingenuously sheepish literal-mindedness, but i feel like there’s more to it pic.twitter.com/dqsVAJYtBT — Leon Neyfakh (@leoncrawl) August 4, 2021

it really sucks Louis CK wound up being a fuckin weirdo pervert bc he’s so incredibly great at standup https://t.co/3P7IRqRkH2 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 4, 2021

While this marks the first major tour since C.K. confessed to making women watch or listen to him masturbate without their consent, the comedian had performed since — making several questionable cracks.

