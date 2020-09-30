M. Night Shyamalan Teaming with Biden Campaign on Filmmaking Contest

Director M. Night Shyamalan is teaming with Joe Biden’s campaign on a filmmaking contest designed to encourage people to vote.

The contest, dubbed the “Future Filmmakers Challenge,” was posted on Biden’s official campaign website. Filmmakers are invited to submit a 90-second movie which details why they’re voting, how they’re voting, who they want to encourage to vote and their “voting story.” The deadline for submissions is Oct. 12.

Shyamalan and the Biden campaign will then choose the top three films “that showcase impact, authentic storytelling and give a clear call to action on voting.” The winning filmmakers will have their films featured on Biden’s campaign channels. They’ll also be invited to meet up virtually with Shyamalan, best known for thrillers like The Sixth Sense, Signs and Unbreakable.

“This is such a historical moment that we’re in and everyone has a crucial part to play,” said Shyamalan in a statement to Variety. “Storytelling is at the nucleus of it. We need more (honest) stories about why people are voting or why they may be reluctant to vote. I’d like to be a catalyst for those stories to be told and hopefully inspire change as a result.”

Last week, Shyamalan promoted National Voter Registration Day on Twitter. The director, who’s currently filming his next movie in the Dominican Republic, noted, “We’ll be in production on Election Day, so I made sure to remind our stateside crew to request their mail-in/absentee ballots. Do you know your state’s plan?”

Yesterday was #nationalvoterregistrationday. We’ll be in production on Election Day, so I made sure to remind our stateside crew to request their mail-in/absentee ballots. Do you know your state’s plan? https://t.co/Cj112rlP9O — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 23, 2020

