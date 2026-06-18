New Poll: Obama’s Positive Rating Nearly Tops Trump and Biden COMBINED

Zachary LeemanJun 18th, 2026, 8:36 am
 

Former President Barack Obama is viewed far more positively than President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden, according to a new survey that dropped as Obama is set to open his presidential library.

A CNN poll, conducted by SSRS and released on Thursday, found that 57% of Americans view Obama positively. Meanwhile, Trump is viewed positively by 34% and Biden is seen favorably by 30%.

On top of Obama’s favorable rating nearly doubling that of Trump and Biden combined, he’s also viewed more positively by independents.

Among independents, Obama has a favorability rating of 56%, compared to 25% for Trump and 20% for Biden. Obama also has a 96% positivity rating within his own party, while Biden has a 71% approval. Trump has a 79% favorable rating among Republicans.

Obama’s favorability rating among Republicans is only 19%, but he pulled more from the opposite party than his successors, with Biden scoring 5% approval with Republicans and Trump receiving the same 5% among Democrats.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton received mixed ratings. Bush had a favorability rating of 42% and a 33% unfavorable rating. Biden has a 38% approval and 39% unfavorable score.

On the question of which president people admire the most, 30% chose Obama, compared to 19% who picked Trump. They were followed by Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, George Washington, and others who scored single digits.

The Obama Presidential Center will have a dedication ceremony on Thursday. Every living president will be in attendance except for Trump, who has been taking to Truth Social to post memes comparing the Obama library to a dumpster.

Screenshot via Truth Social

“The Barack Hussein Obama Library, in 10 years, when fully matured!” Trump wrote along with a picture of the library containing a trash bag and being surrounded by tents.

The CNN survey was conducted May 7-31 among nearly 2,500 U.S. adults online or by telephone. The margin of error for the poll is 2.7%.

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Zachary Leeman

Zachary Leeman covered pop culture and politics at outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, BizPac Review, HollywoodinToto, and others. He is the author of the novel Nigh. He joined Mediaite in 2022.