Former President Barack Obama is viewed far more positively than President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden, according to a new survey that dropped as Obama is set to open his presidential library.

A CNN poll, conducted by SSRS and released on Thursday, found that 57% of Americans view Obama positively. Meanwhile, Trump is viewed positively by 34% and Biden is seen favorably by 30%.

On top of Obama’s favorable rating nearly doubling that of Trump and Biden combined, he’s also viewed more positively by independents.

Among independents, Obama has a favorability rating of 56%, compared to 25% for Trump and 20% for Biden. Obama also has a 96% positivity rating within his own party, while Biden has a 71% approval. Trump has a 79% favorable rating among Republicans.

Obama’s favorability rating among Republicans is only 19%, but he pulled more from the opposite party than his successors, with Biden scoring 5% approval with Republicans and Trump receiving the same 5% among Democrats.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton received mixed ratings. Bush had a favorability rating of 42% and a 33% unfavorable rating. Biden has a 38% approval and 39% unfavorable score.

On the question of which president people admire the most, 30% chose Obama, compared to 19% who picked Trump. They were followed by Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, George Washington, and others who scored single digits.

The Obama Presidential Center will have a dedication ceremony on Thursday. Every living president will be in attendance except for Trump, who has been taking to Truth Social to post memes comparing the Obama library to a dumpster.

“The Barack Hussein Obama Library, in 10 years, when fully matured!” Trump wrote along with a picture of the library containing a trash bag and being surrounded by tents.

The CNN survey was conducted May 7-31 among nearly 2,500 U.S. adults online or by telephone. The margin of error for the poll is 2.7%.

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