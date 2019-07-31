Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez apologized after backlash for comments he made on The Candace Owens Show last month resurfaced saying it is “dangerous” for parents to label young children as transgender.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” Lopez told People magazine Wednesday. ” “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens was not happy about the apology, saying this “is why Donald Trump is your president.”

PSA: Bullying people into issuing public statements of apology so that they can keep their careers— because they state a FACT—that 3 year olds are not equipped to make life-altering decisions— is why @realDonaldTrump is your President. Leftists are SICK. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 31, 2019

Owens on her show had brought up “this new trend where celebrities are coming out … and saying that their child is picking their gender,” Lopez mentioned that he was “blown away” by the trend of letting young children pick their gender.

“I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality where they just think their children now have the mental authority,” said Owens. “I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that whole [group],” Lopez responded.

Owens had specifically been referring to Charlize Theron, who recently revealed that her 7-year-old child Jackson does not identify as a boy. ““Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron told the Daily Mail. “Until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!'”

“Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

