Jim Jordan Comically Denies Saying Thing He Said Less Than a Minute Ago: ‘Those Are Your Words’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) had some blunt words for Americans paying higher gas prices, but to hear him tell it, he said no such thing.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The Source on CNN, Jordan was peppered with questions from host Kaitlan Collins, particularly on President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, which began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on the country in February. In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s oil flows. Predictably, oil and gas prices have soared. The national average was $4.53 for a gallon of gas, as of Thursday. Before the war, it was under $3.

Collins noted to Jordan that Trump ran and won in 2024 on the issue of affordability, especially gas prices.

“What about his promise in 2024 that if he was reelected, gas would be under $2 a gallon because of his policies?” she asked.

Jordan replied in part by saying, “that’s life.”

“Well, gas prices were coming down until we had to deal with this situation,” Jordan said. “But, you know, that’s life. That’s dealing with world and, you know, the world we live in. I think the country gets the fundamental fact – and I know I understand this – President Trump makes decisions that are in the best interest of our nation, 250 years, greatest country in history.”

Collins followed up by asking Jordan whether he thinks his “that’s life” response would placate voters. Jordan responded by denying what he said just 54 seconds earlier:

COLLINS: But if someone’s listening to you and they were paying $2.98 a gallon gas before the war started, and now they’re paying $4.53, I mean, saying “that’s life” might not, you know, make them feel better. JORDAN: Those are– those are your words. Not mine. I’m saying– COLLINS: No, you said, “That’s life” just now. JORDAN: This is the situation. This is the situation. They were pursuing a nuclear weapon. They wanted to get there. President Trump said, “I’m not gonna do that.” He ran on that, and he’s taken the appropriate action that I think you want your commander-in-chief to take for the security and safety of America. COLLINS: But he also ran on bringing gas prices to under $2 a gallon. [CROSSTALK] JORDAN: Hopefully, we’ll get there soon. I want– I want gas prices low, too. I mean, we all want gas prices low. Who doesn’t, for goodness sake?

Before the war, U.S. intelligence assessments had indicated that Iran was not attempting to rebuild its nuclear program after U.S. and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in the country last summer.

Watch above via CNN.

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