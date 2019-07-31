11-year-old journalist Jaden Jefferson appeared to be a consummate professional in a Fox News appearance, declining to offer his opinion on Democratic candidates like Marianne Williamson.

Dana Perino was asking Jefferson if he had met Williamson and wanted to offer his thoughts on her.

“Well, when I think of Marianne, I can’t comment on that because that’s just one of my journalistic responsibilities,” Jefferson told Perino on The Daily Briefing.

“That would be wrong because that would show bias, right,” Perino said backtracking and agreeing with Jefferson. “We are teaching people here.”

Jefferson spoke on how he got an exclusive interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and also offered some measured analysis of the Tuesday night debates.

“A lot of questions were answered,” Jefferson said. “Last night’s debates were exciting and intense. There’s been a lot of criticisms of the last night’s debates including John Delaney getting too much TV time. That’s not once I’ve found popular but I’ve heard that before.”

The young reporter was also asked how he got into the field.

“The spark that interested me is the aspect of writing, shooting and editing video. Something I’ve always been good at and something I like to do. When you connect the dots, that spells out journalism,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com