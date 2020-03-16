Max and Mel Brooks Warn About Social Distancing in Lighthearted PSA

Max Brooks, author of books like The Zombie Survival Guide and World War Z, teamed up with his dad, director/comedy legend Mel Brooks, for a PSA warning people about how social distancing keeps you and others safe.
A message from me and my dad, @Melbrooks. #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader pic.twitter.com/Hqhc4fFXbe
— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) March 16, 2020
As the younger Brooks explained, “If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay.”
“But if I give it to him,” he continued, pointing at his dad, “he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.”
Father and son distanced themselves as the younger Brooks concluded, “Do your part. Don’t be a spreader.”
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]