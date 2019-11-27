While working as a judge on America’s Got Talent, actress Gabrielle Union reportedly encouraged producers to report guest judge Jay Leno after he made a racist joke about Koreans in her presence.

According to Variety, when Leno visited NBCUniversal to record his segments, he “made a crack about a painting on display in a hallway of Simon Cowell, the show’s executive producer and judge, surrounded by his dogs.”

“Leno joked that the pets looked like something one would find ‘on the menu at a Korean restaurant,'” reported Variety, citing “four people present for the taping,” adding that staffers “found the joke to be offensive — especially for what one insider described as ‘the very few Asian staffers’ employed by the show, one of whom was present when Leno spoke the line directly to camera.”

Subsequently, Union allegedly “urged producers” to report Leno’s joke to human resources, and the part was cut from the show.

However, the report describes a “toxic culture” that allegedly exists on the set of America’s Got Talent.

“The season concluded with NBC deciding not to renew the contracts of Union and Hough,” the report explained, noting that both judges “could have been renewed for another season under their contractual options.”

