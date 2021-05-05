New York Times Hammered for Paper Thin Report on Billie Eilish Vogue Cover ‘Controversy’

The New York Times is facing the wrath of several journalists who are accusing the publication of creating a fake controversy surrounding Billie Eilish’s new British Vogue cover.

In a story titled “On That Bombshell Billie Eilish Cover for British Vogue,” the Times argued that some fans of the 19-year-old singer — known for wearing oversized track suits and hoodies — “feel betrayed” by her showing off her body in a corset on the cover of the fashion magazine.

The only example cited by the Times was the Twitter account @jetztissesraus, which had written, “Before: unique, different, a class of her own. After: mainstream, exchangeable, slick and polished. Why?”

Vice News correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman, who was previously a reporter for The Washington Post, brought attention to the Times’s lack of substantial evidence to denote a true controversy.

He tweeted, “The New York Times published an article about how some people don’t like that Billie Eilish Vogue cover. And the entire thing hinges on one person (bot?) who didn’t like it: a Twitter user with 3 followers who joined the platform in December and has only tweeted in English once.”

The New York Times published an article about how some people don’t like that Billie Eilish Vogue cover. And the entire thing hinges on one person (bot?) who didn’t like it: a Twitter user with 3 followers who joined the platform in December and has only tweeted in English once pic.twitter.com/Xx3Nann1Sz — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) May 5, 2021

It should be noted, @jetztissesraus boasts a single follower as of this writing, and the account has been locked.

Several other journalists followed suit in calling out the Times for forming an arguably sexist and sensationalist narrative based on one comment from a random, unverified and possibly fake Twitter account.

Reporters from The Daily Beast, The Atlantic, The New Republic, GQ and Rolling Stone were among those who weighed in on the Times’s questionable editorial choice.

I haven’t been able to get this piece from Parker Molloy out of my head for the last six years: https://t.co/VeZeIK8O1l And it keeps happening. Tweets from randos are. not. sources. No outlet (especially not NYT!) should treat them as such. https://t.co/VlxO3WJK43 — Eric Ravenscraft (@LordRavenscraft) May 5, 2021

The NYT loves to take extremely low-engagement tweets and write long, alarmist pieces about how it reflects some greater trend. I did an article a year ago on how they took a tweet with 1 RT/2 faves and wrote a long creed on how it reflects scary disinfo:https://t.co/s83kY4q9Zk https://t.co/v1K9c5RtqN — Aric Toler (@AricToler) May 5, 2021

The weirdest part of this is that I saw plenty of folks talk about their discomfort with the photoshoot and the author decided to go with… this user. Baffling. https://t.co/5koqGIc0Cw — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) May 5, 2021

This article would’ve been stronger if the writer had used a first-person voice. The phrase “not everybody” wouldn’t have to work so hard, the referenced tweet wouldn’t be necessary — and value-judgement words like “shopworn” and tinctured” “cliche” wouldn’t be so out of place. https://t.co/GGoJYeTA5e — Mallory Yu (@mallory_yu) May 5, 2021

this is one of the things I found most frustrating about working in media — this tendency among editors to want takes where no takes exist, resulting in writers having to contort themselves like this …. not everything is going to spawn a discourse, many things are simply fine https://t.co/QWfBOQxN9G — Callie Beusman (@cal_beu) May 5, 2021

