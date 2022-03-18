Pete Davidson Is No Longer Going to Space on Bezos’ Rocket Due to a Scheduling Conflict

Pete Davidson won’t be able to escape his feud with Kanye West by leaving the planet, at least not in the short term. His planned jaunt into space later this month has run into a scheduling conflict.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Davidson had been invited to be “an honorary guest” on the Mar. 23 spaceflight by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company. Davidson was supposed to be one of six passengers on the flight on the New Shepard rocket, with the other five being wealthy individuals who each paid an undisclosed sum for their space adventure.

Unfortunately for Davidson, the trip was rescheduled to Mar. 29 and, as Blue Origin announced on Twitter, he “is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.” Blue Origin has not yet announced a replacement for Davidson.

Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

It was not explained how Davidson was selected for the flight in the first place, but because he was going to be flying for free, at least he won’t have to wait for a refund.

In the meantime, Davidson will have to make do with his memories from his Saturday Night Live character Chad’s trip to Mars.

