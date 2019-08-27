<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pete Davidson angered an audience the University of Central Florida (UCF) after harshly chastising students during a comedy routine.

As the Saturday Night Live star delivered a standup set Monday night, he lost his temper after noticing several audience members broke the no cellphone rule and had their phones out to film the show. Davidson’s tirade was met with laughter at first, but he started getting heckled as he ranted about how UFC was in the “middle of f*cking nowhere” and started insulting the crowd

“I don’t have to be here. I can just give them their money back because I don’t give a f*ck,” said Davidson. “That’s why we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you’re all f*cking retarded.”

Davidson continued by calling the audience “privileged little assholes” and “idiots” who “should f*cking grow up.”

“It says no phones…You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f*ckking embarrassing.”

Davidson eventually continued the show, but UFC spokesman Mark Schlueb told reporters the school was hardly pleased with the diatribe:

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” said Schlueb. “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

Watch above, via Jade Campbell/Youtube.

