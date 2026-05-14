CNN Panelists Laugh at MAGA Guest Who Says Trump Being ‘Crazy’ Is Good, Actually

CNN panelists Charles Blow and John Avlon laughed at podcaster Emily Austin on Thursday when she argued that President Donald Trump is “crazy” – and that is a good thing.

Trump’s visit to China took center stage on NewsNight, with the panelists debating whether or not the president would be able to extract deals and concessions from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Panelist Bobby Ghosh called out Xi’s forceful statement on Taiwan, noting that the Chinese leader used tougher language than with previous presidents.

“He says, if this issue is mishandled, it could lead to clashes and conflict. Coming from Xi Jinping, that is very, very tough language. He’s never going to say it could lead to war, but that’s as close as the president of China is ever going to come to saying that,” Ghosh said. “That is very, very tough language. And he doesn’t use this language with previous presidents. He doesn’t use this language at Trump before.”

When asked by host Abby Phillip to explain why that was the case, Ghosh said it was due to Xi “sensing weakness” in Trump.

“Well, he’s sensing weakness here. He’s sensing that Trump is weak. He knows Trump has come to Beijing with his hat in his hand and he needs XI jinping for all kinds of reasons, economic reasons and geopolitical ones,” he said. “He is now establishing that I am the big dog in this room. And I am putting down these markers.”

Later in the discussion, Austin invoked Ghosh’s phrase, claiming that, actually, Trump was the “big dog.”

“Let’s be real, if there’s a big dog at any table, it’s President Donald Trump,” she said.

Blow and Avlon began laughing as Austin continued to make her point.

“And no, no, let’s be honest with ourselves. You might not like him, but you have to agree he is crazy, and nobody wants to mess with him.”

The men continued to laugh as Blow called the argument “hilarious.” Avon attempted to continue her claim.

“In a world full of crazy, in a world full of crazies, you might just have to–” she said.

Blow cut in, still giggling.

“That’s exactly the opposite,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!