R&B singer Ari Lennox accused security at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport of racial discrimination after she was arrested on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order.

While Reuters first reported the official cause for her apprehension, Lennox confirmed the arrest in a series of tweets, first claiming that security at the airport, run by Dutch military police, “hate black people.”

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

“I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet, simply saying, “Wow,” in another.

Lennox, whose given name is Courtney Shanade Salter, went on to share that she was being taken into custody.

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” she said in her latest tweet — posted at 10:36 a.m. CET (4:36 a.m. ET).

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

While the “Shea Butter Baby” singer called out security for racial discrimination, Reuters reported that the Dutch military police claimed Lennox “was held because of her aggressive behaviour towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public.”

According to police spokesman Robert van Kapel, it remains unclear how long Lennox will stay in custody as authorities are investigating claims that she made threatening comments during the incident.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” Van Kapel told Reuters. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com