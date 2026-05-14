Jesse Watters Tells ‘Blacks’ To Have More Kids if They Want More Representation in Congress: ‘Get in Between the Sheets’

Fox News host Jesse Watters advised “Blacks” to procreate more if they want to offset the recent elimination of majority-Black congressional districts.

Last month in a 6-3 decision in Louisiana v. Callais, the U.S. Supreme Court gutted Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibited discrimination based on race, while also sometimes mandating consideration of race when redistricting for the purpose of fair representation for racial minorities. The legislation was enacted to counteract Jim Crow laws in southern states, which had effectively disenfranchised citizens of color since the end of Reconstruction. In its decision, the court ruled that the Voting Rights Act does not require Louisiana to consider race as the basis when drawing its electoral maps.

In response, several states with Republican-controlled governments are seeking to gerrymander majority-minority districts, which tend to heavily favor Democrats, out of existence.

Watters and his co-hosts addressed the issue on Thursday’s edition of The Five.

“I did some research on the Blacks, as Judge Jeanine so eloquently would say,” Watters said, referring to former co-host Jeanine Pirro, who is now U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Blacks, for 150 years, have only represented 10% to 15% of the American population,” he continued. “That’s not that much. So if they want to have more seats, they gotta get in between the sheets. Spanish, they’re coming north, they’re having tons of kids. And at this point, they have almost the same amount of House seats as Blacks. The [Congressional] Hispanic Caucus is almost as big as the [Congressional] Black Caucus. So if you guys need to solve that problem, you know what you need to do.”

Co-host Harold Ford Jr, a former Tennessee congressman who is Black, pushed back.

“I’m not arguing for more Black congressmen,” Ford said. “I’m arguing, just don’t draw districts that advantage a party.”

“No, you’re just discriminating against whites,” Watters insisted.

Watch above via Fox News.

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