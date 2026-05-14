FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly took a “VIP snorkel” around the sunken USS Arizona battleship, a Pearl Harbor memorial, during his trip to Hawaii last summer.

According to a new report based on government emails purportedly obtained by the Associated Press, Patel took an “exclusive excursion” around the memorial site in a military-coordinated outing.

The USS Arizona Memorial is built directly over the sunken battleship in Honolulu. The wreck has remained largely untouched since 1941 and is also a war grave with more than 900 sailors and marines still entombed within it.

Typically, swimming and snorkeling around the USS Arizona are not permitted. Only authorized professionals are allowed to visit the site, which typically includes National Park Service scientists and Navy divers, for example.

“Former FBI directors have visited Pearl Harbor on official business, but none going back to at least 1993 has gone snorkeling at the memorial, according to those familiar with their activities and a former government diver who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution,” AP wrote in the report. “The diver said it was unusual for a director or anyone not connected to the memorial to be granted such access because the swims come with physical risks and present security, safety and logistical challenges.”

This excursion around the memorial site, AP reported, was not included in the FBI’s news releases from Patel’s visit to the state. The news releases did, however, highlight his tour of the FBI’s field office in Honolulu and his meetings with the island’s local law enforcement.

It was also allegedly Patel’s second stop on the island, a two-day return after an official trip to Australia and New Zealand.

AP‘s reporters noted that the news “comes to light amid criticism of Patel’s use of the FBI plane and global travel, which have blurred professional responsibilities with leisure activities.”

Patel has been under fire for his use of the government jet for trips, including one to Italy that coincided with the Milan Winter Olympics. That trip made waves as Patel’s schedule reportedly included two hockey games and hours of “personal time” with a smattering of work-related meetings.

Video of Patel taking a swig of beer and shouting while partying in Team USA’s locker room after the hockey gold medal win also circulated online.

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