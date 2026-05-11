‘Absolute Moron’: Trump WH Account Rages at Reuters Reporter Sharing Image of President With Eyes Closed

A social media account from President Donald Trump’s White House lashed out at a Reuters reporter on Monday for posting a photo of the president with his eyes closed.

Earlier that day, Trump held a press conference in the Oval Office to discuss maternal health. After the event, Reuters national security correspondent Idrees Ali posted a photo. In it, Trump could be seen sitting in the Oval Office with his eyes closed.

“U.S. President Donald Trump attends a maternal health event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2026,” the caption read.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a maternal health event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein pic.twitter.com/MyB02AzxZS — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) May 11, 2026

Although Ali didn’t explicitly accuse Trump of sleeping, account Rapid Response 47 responded to the tweet as if he did.

“He was blinking, you absolute moron,” the account said.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

That claim, however, drew a rebuke from Democrats. Minutes later, the account Headquarters — which started as a Kamala Harris campaign account before it was relaunched after the election — posted a video showing Trump with his eyes closed for an extended period of time. It appeared to be from a different point of the conference, as Trump’s head position differed slightly from the Reuters photo.

“That’s an awfully long blink!” Headquarters tweeted.

The president has been accused of sleeping on numerous occasions when he appeared motionless with his eyes closed for several seconds at a time. One of those moments occurred during a cabinet meeting in December, but Trump insisted that he was simply blinking. The president even threw his own cabinet under the bus when he claimed the meeting was boring.

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