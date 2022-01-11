Twitter Savages Reese Witherspoon for Matrix-Like Prediction About Digital Life in the Future: ‘When the Edible Hits’
Actress Reese Witherspoon was roundly mocked on Twitter after she predicted a future in which everyone will have a “parallel digital identity” where cryptocurrency and “digital goods” will be the usual way of handling business.
Witherspoon is just the latest in a growing line of celebrities who have touted cryptocurrencies, either in general or as part of an ad campaign – as Matt Damon, Kim Kardashian, and other notable figures have done.
“In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity,” she tweeted. “Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?
Witherspoon seemed to be describing a Matrix-like future in which alternate digital versions of ourselves increasingly supplant our actual corporeal selves. Unlike in the movie, people will knowingly welcome such a development.
Not surprisingly, Witherspoon’s tweet drew mockery on Twitter. Some users pointed out that in a way, many people already have “digital avatars.” Others expressed dismay at another celebrity touting cryptocurrencies, which are extremely volatile.
