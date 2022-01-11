Twitter Savages Reese Witherspoon for Matrix-Like Prediction About Digital Life in the Future: ‘When the Edible Hits’

Actress Reese Witherspoon was roundly mocked on Twitter after she predicted a future in which everyone will have a “parallel digital identity” where cryptocurrency and “digital goods” will be the usual way of handling business.

Witherspoon is just the latest in a growing line of celebrities who have touted cryptocurrencies, either in general or as part of an ad campaign – as Matt Damon, Kim Kardashian, and other notable figures have done.

In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this? — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 11, 2022

“In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity,” she tweeted. “Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?

Witherspoon seemed to be describing a Matrix-like future in which alternate digital versions of ourselves increasingly supplant our actual corporeal selves. Unlike in the movie, people will knowingly welcome such a development.

Not surprisingly, Witherspoon’s tweet drew mockery on Twitter. Some users pointed out that in a way, many people already have “digital avatars.” Others expressed dismay at another celebrity touting cryptocurrencies, which are extremely volatile.

this sounds like the text version of the matt damon ad https://t.co/5t1FgYwL7Y — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) January 11, 2022

Reese I already have a Mii https://t.co/0blbjk0l1a — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) January 11, 2022

Yes. I am hoarding bottlecaps and shiny stones beneath a rock near my apocalypse shelter, which I will use to barter with fellow survivors as we hide from the Metabots sent to terminate us for rejecting the Facebook terms of service. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 11, 2022

When the edible hits https://t.co/15AVUKEs46 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 11, 2022

Reese just got red pilled. https://t.co/jhfNxI1zUQ — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) January 11, 2022

Couldn't you accomplish all of this in World of Warcraft in 2004? https://t.co/MjXUaxECZx — Kyle Pomerleau (@kpomerleau) January 11, 2022

Are we sure this is even you? https://t.co/nAnzPXtfTN — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) January 11, 2022

Reese I have to be honest I am not but thank you for asking https://t.co/3ggjLdRgBu — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) January 11, 2022

The only thing crypto is good for is embarrassing celebrities https://t.co/njHfLFy77k — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) January 11, 2022

you're right, weed is too good now — ghetto fragile. (@Mike_Eagle) January 11, 2022

