‘Save Yourself!’ James Carville Pushes Trump White House Staffers to ‘Leak Everything’ They Can

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Ragin’ Cajun” James Carville urged White House staffers under President Donald Trump to save themselves from future scrutiny by leaking as much information as they can now, before it’s too late.

“Save Yourself! Save Yourself, now!” the Democratic strategist exclaimed on the latest edition of Politics War Room podcast. “Leak, Leak, and more leaks. You just wait another six weeks. No one’s going to doubt me when I tell you: He’s going to be gone by April of next year. The fat bastard is just falling all over himself, doesn’t even know where he is. He can’t get out of a chair.”

Carville cited the new book, Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, and its stunning revelations about life inside the Trump White House.

“It’s basically about what stumbling, bumbling, f*cking idiots they are. The story that we know,” Carville declared, continuing:

Before you just cash it in, understand. We used to call this a long time ago or so, and we called it, ‘dropping a dime.’ That means you leak it. And, look around. Don’t look at the sort of huge failures that Maggie and Jonathan reported on. Look at the number of people that are leaking! Yes, they’re leaking everything! They’re trying to save their ass. They leak what he does in his own bedroom. They leak everything about him!

“But the point is, you got to get on the train. Or you got to get on the train and you got to be careful! I don’t know why I’ve taken this interest in Trump, little ambitious, turd staffers — but I am and I’m giving you a little advice,” Carville said.

“Because, when the history is written, the leakers always due better. That’s right,” he added. “You’re already covered in sh*t, okay? I can’t give you any way that you can wash it all off. There’s no way. But perfume you can add to the sh*t you wash there is, leak more! Leak more! Everything that you know, every stupid thing that he says, every grotesque, horrible, nasty habit he’s got — leak it. And then when you do that, and they know it’s you, you’ll be surprised how they’ll write you into a better place in history.”

Watch above via Politicon..

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!