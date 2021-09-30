Scarlett Johansson and Disney Have Settled ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit Over Compensation

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their legal battle over the actress’ salary from Black Widow, both parties announced on Thursday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Johansson had been reportedly seeking up to $80 million — in addition to the $20 million salary she received.

The basis of the suit was that Disney had violated the terms of her contract by releasing Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service, Disney+, reportedly costing her an estimated $50 million in lost bonus wages she would have earned from movie ticket sales.

Disney had argued the way they released the movie was not in breach of contract and called the suit “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

However, as of Thursday, the ongoing legal battle has ended. And according to Disney Studios Chairman Alan Bergman, the company is still working with Johansson on several projects, such as “Tower of Terror,” based on the iconic theme park ride.

Johansson said she was glad the lawsuit was handled and said she was “incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com