Seth Rogen Calls Out Emmys For Lack of Covid Restrictions While Presenting at Award Show: ‘What are We Doing?’

Seth Rogen called out the Emmy Awards for lacking Covid-19 safety restrictions while presenting at the ceremony on Sunday night.

“Good to be here at the Emmy Awards,” Rogen said while presenting the first award of the night. “Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room.”

Rogen continued to hit at Emmy organizers before announcing the nominees for Best Supporting Actress, arguing that they failed to implement sufficient safety measures at the event.

“What are we doing?” Rogen said. “They said this was outdoors — it’s not! They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now.”

The actor went on to say that he would not have even attended the event had he known that the tent they were in would have a roof.

“It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” he cracked. “That is what has been decided. This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face, so, that’s a big week!”

“If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you,” Rogen added, before admitting that he was out of jokes and going on to present the nominees.

Organizers of the Emmy Awards previously announced that the event would be held “inside a fully air-conditioned tent,” as it would “allow for more socially-distanced audience seating.”

“In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies,” added the statement on the Emmy Awards’ website.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com