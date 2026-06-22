Comedian Carlos Mencia pleaded not guilty to tax evasion as his attorneys claim California law enforcement agents used an “absurd show of force” in his June 18 arrest.

Following the arrest, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference that the comedian failed to report $8.7 million in earnings and owes more than $300,000 in CA state taxes from 2019 to 2024. Hochman also branded Mencia “one of California’s biggest tax scofflaws.”

Overall, Mencia faces six felony counts for failure to file a corporate income tax return with the intent to evade tax and another six felony counts for failure to file a personal income tax return with the intent to evade tax, according to Rolling Stone.

Mencia, who is perhaps best known for creating and hosting Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia sketch series, pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts of tax evasion during Monday’s arraignment.

If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 11 years and four months in state prison.

Although his bail was originally set to $250,000, it was reduced to $50,000 Monday afternoon at the behest of his attorneys, after which Mencia made bail, with The New York Post reporting he stuck out his tongue and laughed as he left the Los Angeles Superior Court.

His release comes after his attorneys filed an emergency motion in the Van Nuys courthouse. The California Post reportedly obtained a copy of the motion.

“No one argues against the obligation to pay taxes,” the motion purportedly reads. “But the raid at his home with multiple law enforcement agents, screaming ‘search warrant’ with a bullhorn, and drawing guns was an absurd show of force for the alleged offenses that do not involve weapons, drugs or violence.”

The emergency motion also reportedly claims Mencia’s “disputed income predates the tax case,” according to The New York Post, and argues his incarceration cost him up to $40,000 in lost income from four nights of missed comedy performances.

“The defendant has now already paid a steep price by damaging his national reputation, incarcerating him for several days without the opportunity to post bail and missing out on four nights of a booked venue where he could have earned up to $40,000 that he would have willingly paid to the Franchise Tax Board to start to pay back any taxes owed,” the filing reportedly states.

In the filing, his attorneys also call for the return of property, per The Post, including technology that holds “valuable proprietary information” for Mencia’s shows.

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