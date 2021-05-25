Seth Rogen Wants Comedians to Stop Complaining About Cancel Culture: If Your Joke ‘Aged Terribly — Accept It’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Rogen is the latest comedian to weigh in on cancel culture — advising his fellow entertainers to stop complaining when people point out that a joke has “aged terribly.”

Rogen made the comments during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning Britain, stressing that some jokes simply have an expiration date.

“There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy,” Rogen said. “I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

He went on to condemn comedians who complain about cancel culture, adding that he doesn’t understand what they have an issue with.

“If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it,” he added. “And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

When host Susanna Reid asked the comedian if he would ever need to scrub his Twitter, Rogen admitted that while he has never intentionally targeted a subjugated group, he and his team have definitely “done that without realizing it.”

“And those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well,” he added.

“But in my Twitter, I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that,” he said. “Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s cancel culture. That’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you’ve done.”

Watch the GMB interview above, via The Independent.

