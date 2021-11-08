SNL’s Abortion Clown Sketch Hailed by Left as ‘Bold and Brilliant,’ Decried by Conservatives as ‘Grotesque and Not Funny’

Saturday Night Live sparked a contentious debate over abortion rights with Cecily Strong’s performance as Goober the Clown — who had a “clown abortion” at 23.

Unmistakenly resembling Loonette from the children’s series The Big Comfy Couch, Strong sat down with Colin Jost on Saturday’s Weekend Update, during which she addressed the Texas law that essentially bans abortion after six weeks.

“It’s a rough subject,” Strong said as Goober, adding, “So we’re gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable. Who wants a balloon animal?”

The sketch continued to get increasingly absurd, Strong using Goober’s chaotic disposition to comment on the divisive topic, even pointing to genuine facts on the issue.

“I wish I didn’t have to do this because my abortion at 23 is my personal clown business, but that’s all some people in this country want to discuss all the time, even though clown abortion was legalized in Clown v. Wade in 1973,” Strong said. “Did you know one in three clowns will have a clown abortion in her lifetime? You don’t because they don’t tell you.”

“They don’t even know how to talk to other clowns about it, because when they do talk about it, if you were a clown who wasn’t the victim of something sad like clown-cest, they think your clown abortion wasn’t a ‘righteous clown abortion,’” she added. “I mean, what the dick is that?!”

When Jost pushed back, noting that cursing is not allowed on SNL, Strong insisted, “It’s funny, Colin, we’re just having fun.”

“Laugh! I need it! I need you to laugh so hard, like the way I laughed when the doctor asked if I got pregnant on my way over to the clinic because I wasn’t very far along,” she said, adding, “Not like a funny-haha joke, but like, a funny, you’re not an awful person and your life isn’t over now joke. The best kind! A-honka honka!”

Those on the left largely praised Strong for the sketch, pointing to her ability to comment on a serious topic through humor.

“The more people who share, the less stigma there is, the fewer people feel alone,” noted Rabbi and author Danya Ruttenberg, while others called for Strong to receive an Emmy for the bit.

Holy shit, Cicely Strong gave an all-time great Weekend Update monologue tonight. I’m in awe. This is brilliant. https://t.co/CQJ8w8PYF2 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 7, 2021

There may be a more important three minutes and forty five seconds of SNL in existence, but if there is? I don’t know about it. Cecile Strong is one hell of a 🤡 https://t.co/GEt8YQ6yNR — Matthew Cortland (@mattbc) November 7, 2021

This genuinely rules, and that doctor’s joke was a really good one https://t.co/mG2Wy1o0o3 — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) November 7, 2021

This is wonderful, joyful, and powerful. For some people, sharing our abortion stories isn’t the easiest thing—especially over and over and over again. I appreciate the humor and truth that she conveys about her abortion story and journey. Thank you Cecily Strong. ♥️ https://t.co/QzWKqPWBL3 — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) November 7, 2021

This is just so good I don’t even know where to begin https://t.co/p9i9lAtfky — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) November 7, 2021

“If you were a clown who wasn’t the victim of something sad like clowncest your clown abortion wasn’t a righteous clown abortion. I mean what the dick is that?”

“I don’t think you can say that word on the show.” “What abortion?”

“I guess. . . Yeah.”

And she keeps saying it. 👊🏼 https://t.co/MmJo4iipah — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 8, 2021

Give Cecily Strong her Emmy now. https://t.co/zgoNgiwxt7 — Marina Fang (she/her) (@marinafang) November 8, 2021

Just watch then share. https://t.co/ZjBFQEzO2p — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 8, 2021

This is brilliant. https://t.co/DwRRpDEX6n — Our Man In Chicago (Wants You To Get Vaccinated) (@ourmaninchicago) November 7, 2021

watching this live last night literally brought tears to my eyes. fuck yeah cecily https://t.co/Sjy3M1RmXI — Caroline Reilly (@ms_creilly) November 7, 2021

This is one of the best things SNL has ever done https://t.co/CiYny4SYCk — Julia Wilde (@Julia_SCI) November 8, 2021

This was bold and brilliant. Cicely Strong was on fire last night. https://t.co/bVYTDPb9Bn — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 7, 2021

This might be the best thing I have ever seen on tv. https://t.co/OB54qIkedE — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) November 7, 2021

The discussion around how comedy should make people uncomfortable and make them “think” has been co-opted by a lot of idiots that want to still be able to rely on racist jokes or make fun of transgender people, but this bit is great and should make people (idiots) uncomfortable. https://t.co/5GSTzIey8w — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) November 7, 2021

I can’t remember the last time I rewatched a SNL bit this much, let alone in one day. Cecily is unparalleled. https://t.co/F9VFMC5tIf — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) November 8, 2021

Give Cecily Strong an Emmy and, if she wants it, a hug for this clown abortion sketch 👏👏👏 #SNL — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) November 7, 2021

“Did you know that one in three clowns will have an abortion in her lifetime? You don’t, because they don’t tell you…if you were a clown who wasn’t the victim of something sad like clown-cest, they think your clown abortion wasn’t a ‘righteous clown abortion.’” This is GOLD. https://t.co/YGEVROnvSK — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) November 8, 2021

Goober the Clown (Cecily Strong—thank you ❤️) could tell her abortion story, and so can you, if you’re up for it. The more people who share, the less stigma there is, the fewer people feel alone. Or read some of the many powerful stories up at @AbortionStories /wetestify.org https://t.co/V7qLAWjHl6 — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) November 8, 2021

Brilliant. H/T @cmclymer and GOOBER THE FRIGGING ABORTION CLOWN. Who wrote this sketch? Please give them their preemptive Emmy right now. https://t.co/mmHcVQUXDf — Deborah Copaken (@dcopaken) November 7, 2021

“I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had on my 23rd birthday. … It ought to be safe, legal, and accessible.” Our stories power our fights for justice and freedom — even when, no joke, they make us laugh, too. ❤️ Thanks, Cecily. https://t.co/1NefK2WT8j — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) November 7, 2021

Cecily Strong’s manic clown abortion Weekend Update is an amazing bit of commentary on the need to dress up & distance ourselves from any & all abortion discourse, while still essentially allowing Cecily to deliver a personal, straight-down-the-middle monologue on abortion. #SNL — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) November 7, 2021

how did an SNL clip (an SNL clip!) make me both laugh and cry in 225 seconds https://t.co/OF4YIfpIB9 — Nora Biette-Timmons (@biettetimmons) November 8, 2021

Conservatives, however, were not as impressed by Goober the Clown and her abortion, slamming the sketch as “grotesque and not funny.”

“I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday.” Actual quote from this monstrosity. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2021

Nothing makes the moral case for abortion like saying you needed one so that you could live your lifelong dream of dressing up like a clown on national television. How truly meaningful and fulfilling. Probably worth killing an unborn baby for that opportunity. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2021

Sacrificing your child to play a clown on SNL. Not worth it. https://t.co/41HlcpSLt0 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 8, 2021

Two thoughts:

1) This is grotesque and not funny.

2) Why are you trying to ruin great childhood memories with a clown that’s supposed to look like Loonette from The Big Comfy Couch? https://t.co/zcOJw3HLcQ pic.twitter.com/GqUYYAqUx2 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 8, 2021

This is not funny. This is insane. https://t.co/iX2K7J4EzN — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 7, 2021

Okay I guess this is where they’re at now. https://t.co/sWyAWDEEra — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2021

“Comedians” coping super well with the worst night for Democrats in over a decade lol https://t.co/Ye4z1MscJX — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 8, 2021

Taking the life of an unborn child isn’t a laughing matter. Not for the mother or the baby. https://t.co/3U2M9Lk5e7 — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) November 8, 2021

They posted this on purpose. Yikes https://t.co/gw6lg9vRoR — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) November 7, 2021

I, for one, am shocked that SNL promotes abortion & that it plays well on Twitter https://t.co/DoPbI2L6He — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 7, 2021

Corporate media and leftist activism are indistinguishable https://t.co/nJ3qv2q1iT — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 7, 2021

‘It isn’t remotely funny, it’s literally just reading leftwing talking points on air with zero humor attached,’ Tim Young said. Liberal media fawns over ‘SNL’ skit about ‘Goober the Clown who had an abortion when she was 23’ https://t.co/PgUXF1EQza — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 8, 2021

.@Comcast and @SNL promote the killing of unborn human beings. https://t.co/IvpKWGi8Z0 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 7, 2021

If you want to see a culture in possession of guilty knowledge but trying to erase guilty feelings, here you go. Classic example of the moral law’s inviolability. It cannot be suppressed. Ask yourself: If abortion is not fraught, why are segments like this even made? https://t.co/VTEDDSBHeO — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) November 7, 2021

I think putting on a clown suit while you literally recite NARAL stats in search of a laugh speaks for itself. https://t.co/Jlt454u8e5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 8, 2021

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com