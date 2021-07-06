Stephen Dorff went off on modern superhero movies in a candid new interview, specifically taking aim at Marvel’s Black Widow and expressing embarrassment for star Scarlett Johansson.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” Dorff told The Independent. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

It’s worth noting that Dorff isn’t a total stranger to superhero films, having played the villain in 1998’s Blade, which is based on a Marvel comic book.

Dorff was also critical of the film industry at large, blasting this year’s Oscars and the overabundance of streaming services.

“This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterfuck of content now.”

Dorff also defended some of the offbeat choices he’s made throughout his career, including starring in the 2000 John Waters comedy Cecil B. Demented over “some shitty movie” his agents were pushing.

“Why wouldn’t I do a John Waters movie? The other movie sucks!” he said. “They’re like, well, it’s not gonna do anything for your career or money-wise. But I’m gonna go to Cannes and we’re gonna have a standing ovation, and kids around the world, art students and John Waters fans are going to worship this fucking movie, which they do to this day. Why wouldn’t I do that. So I fired those agents.”

Marvel fans on Twitter weren’t too pleased with Dorff’s comments, with many pointing out that he hasn’t always maintained the most stellar filmography:

Stephen Dorff said he doesn’t want to be in Marvel movies, and he’d rather try and find the next Kubrick. I like how his artistic integrity keeps him out of Marvel movies, but still allows him to do vape commercials. pic.twitter.com/60G6bVdPek — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) July 5, 2021

stephen dorff doing the “Sir, I am a serious AC-tor” bit and talking about working for the next Kubrick while doing like, B-movie martial arts films, the TCM prequel movie and something called “Sex Guaranteed” is an excellent bit — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff’s IMDB indicates he’s spent the past decade looking for the next Kubrick in some weird places. https://t.co/2pLEBgndes — devin (@devincf) July 5, 2021

While searching for the next Kubrick, Stephen Dorff found Uwe Boll. https://t.co/4X3xBQAbWK pic.twitter.com/HGJZMiX6G7 — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff’s greatest work was his appearance in Britney’s “Everytime” video and he wasn’t even close to being the best part of it… so maybe he should shhhhhh — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) July 5, 2021

