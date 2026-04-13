Bret Baier Asks Catholic JD Vance About Trump’s Attacks on the Pope: ‘Do You Agree With the President?’

Vice President JD Vance faced questions on Fox News regarding President Donald Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV.

Leo, the first America-born pope, has been critical of Trump’s war on Iran and the president’s claim that God supports the conflict. In a scathing post on Sunday, Trump called the pope “WEAK” and said, “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.”

Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure tending to an ailing man. The post drew swift backlash, even from MAGA-friendly corners of the media. The president has since deleted the post.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, appeared on Monday’s Special Report, where Bret Baier asked the vice president to react to the image Trump posted.

“It really caused a kerfuffle, Mr. Vice President,” Baier said. “And I’m just wondering what you make of all of this and whether it’s– what you think of this back and forth with the church.”

“Well, first of all, Bret, I think the president was posting a joke,” Vance replied. “And, of course, he took it down because he recognized that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humor in that case. I think the president of the United States likes to mix it up on social media. And I actually think that’s one of the good things about this president, is that he’s not filtered. He doesn’t send everything through a communications professional.”

The vice president went on to say that Trump and Leo are “sometimes gonna have disagreements on matters of public policy.”

Baier pointed to remarks from Trump accusing Leo of “catering to the Radical Left” and that this is “hurting” the pope “very badly.”

“Do you agree with the president there?” Baier asked.

“I think the president has the prerogative to set American foreign policy,” Vance said. “He’s got the prerogative to set American immigration policy. He has to look out for the interests of the United States of America. And that inevitably means that when the Vatican comments on issues of public policy, sometimes there’s gonna be agreement, of course, and sometimes there’s gonna be disagreement.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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