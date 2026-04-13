‘That’s a Ridiculous Thing To Say’: Erin Burnett Scoffs at Trump’s Explanation for Why He Posted Himself as Jesus-Like Figure

CNN’s Erin Burnett is not buying President Donald Trump’s explanation as to why he posted an image of himself as a Jesus-like figure.

On Sunday, Trump re-upped his attacks on Pope Leo XIV for criticizing his war on Iran.

In a post on Sunday, Trump called the pope “WEAK” and said, “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.” Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-esque figure tending to a sick man. The post drew backlash, including from MAGA-friendly media. The president has since deleted the post.

On Monday’s OutFront, Burnett played a clip of Trump explaining why he posted the image.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said. “And only the fake news could come up with that one.”

“My first thought is, come on,” Burnett reacted. “That’s, I mean, one of the most ridiculous things he’s said. Of course that’s not true, but that’s a ridiculous thing to say. I don’t know anybody who didn’t look at that and think he just posted himself as Jesus Christ.”

When asked on Fox News about the post, Vice President JD Vance unsurprisingly defended it. Vance said the vice president was simply making a “joke,” but that ultimately Trump took it down because people do not understand the president’s sense of humor.

“And, of course, he took it down because he recognized that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humor in that case,” Vance said. “I think the president of the United States likes to mix it up on social media. And I actually think that’s one of the good things about this president, is that he’s not filtered.”

Watch above via CNN.

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