Superman Will Have a Male Love Interest in Latest DC Comic

DC Comics announced that the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male friend.

“Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter,” reads a description of the issue, announcing that the superhero is bisexual. “After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.”

The issue, written by Tom Taylor with art by John Timms, will hit the stands on November 9, in an effort to increase LGBTQ+ representation in the comic world.

“Following a scene where Superman (Jon Kent) mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel,” the comic’s description adds.

Taylor announced the news on National Coming Out Day, telling IGN that “Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out.”

“Over the years in this industry, it probably won’t surprise you to hear I’ve had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened.” Taylor continued. “But we are in a very different and much more welcome place today than we were ten, or even five years ago. When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes.”

“It is a pretty big deal doing it with Jon Kent as Superman,” added Timms. “As we have seen Jon grow up in front of our eyes, it will be interesting to see him not only trying to find himself as a person but a global superhero in the complex atmosphere of modern life. On the other hand, I hope this kind of thing will not be seen as a big deal in the future. You could visualize how it could pan in the future when the most powerful man in the world is part of the LGBT community. So many things are on the horizon and beyond.”

The news comes after DC Comics confirmed that Batman’s famed sidekick Robin is bisexual.

The revelation was made in the sixth installment of the monthly anthology series Batman: Urban Legends, in which Tim Drake, the third character to assume the role of Robin, accepts a date invitation from a man.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com