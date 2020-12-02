Taylor Swift debuted a re-recorded version of her 2008 song “Love Story” in a hilarious new Match.com ad written by Ryan Reynolds.

The commercial, which features Satan and the year 2020 falling in love, marks the first time Swift has released her new re-recorded music after Scooter Braun bought and sold the masters to her first six albums.

The singer wrote on Twitter, “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so… here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Last month, Swift announced in a statement that she’d be re-recording her old catalogue in response to her music being “sold without my knowledge.”

Thanks to Reynolds and Match.com, we now know what the new version of “Love Story” sounds like. The hit track plays over an ad that sees the devil himself meeting up with 2020 for a first date. After an introduction in which they both make it clear they’re from “hell,” the happy couple is seen on a series of dates in a deserted city. “I just don’t want this year to end,” says Satan as the pair sit on a bench and watch fireballs approach the earth.

In addition to writing the Match.com ad, Reynolds produced it through his production company Maximum Effort.

