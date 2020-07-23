Taylor Swift shocked her fans today with surprise quarantine album Folklore, which will be dropping midnight on Thursday.

Swift took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the news — noting that while most of her summer plans took the back seat amid the coronavirus pandemic, she did manage to complete an album while in quarantine.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The pop star also shared a series of Instagram posts to announce the news, during which she gave credit to several singer-songwriters who contributed to the album:

“I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; [Aaron Dessner] who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), [Bon Iver] (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and [Jack Antonoff] (who is basically musical family at this point).”

Swift announced that the music video for her album’s first single “Cardigan,” which she both wrote and directed, will also drop on Thursday night.

“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector,” she added, guessing that fans would have questioned regarding a video shot amid the pandemic. “Everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

Swift’s announcement caught the attention of many celebrity fans, one even joking that the star decided to “save 2020

Taylor Swift said save 2020 — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) July 23, 2020

not not curious about this new t swift album. — shura (@weareshura) July 23, 2020

“What the hell are we supposed to do until midnight!?” –@JustinMikita on waiting for new @taylorswift13 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 23, 2020

How can Taylor Swift drop the news of her next album JUST LIKE THAT omg — Sarah Close 🌟 ANWS (@Sazclose) July 23, 2020

