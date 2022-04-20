‘That Did NOT Come From a Dog’: Johnny Depp Testifies That Amber Heard Left ‘Fecal Delivery’ in His Bed

Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard had left a “fecal delivery” in his bed while on the stand during his defamation trial Wednesday.

Depp testified that he left Heard at one of his apartments following an explosive fight, claiming he told her not to follow him and to leave him alone.

The actor said that he grabbed a few of his things and fled to another house knowing that he would be separated from Heard for a while as she was going to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival the following day.

Depp was then asked when he saw Heard next following the argument, which occurred on April 22, prompting him to recall an alleged “human fecal matter” incident.

“I did not see Ms. Heard until May 21,” Depp shared, later adding, “I received some news that was as absurd and grotesque and cruel.”

He then claimed he was “shown a picture of what the problem was,” after a security guard stopped him from entering the apartment while Heard was at Coachella.

“He showed me a photograph on his telephone of –” Depp began before Heard’s attorney objected.

The judge overruled the objection, prompting Depp to reveal what the photograph was of.

“It was a photograph of the bed, our bed. And on my side of the bed was human fecal matter, so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there,” Depp said. “My initial response to that was, I mean I laughed. It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

Depp later testified that he did not believe Heard’s claim that the fecal matter belonged to their dogs, as they owned small Yorkies.

“She was sitting on one side of the couch, I was sitting on the other. That’s when she was trying to explain a few things about Coachella and then the fecal delivery. Saying that it was the dogs,” Depp said of his encounter with Heard following her trip to Coachella. “Sorry, I couldn’t agree with her. I lived with those dogs. I picked up their fun. It was not the dogs’.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

