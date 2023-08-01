Warner Bros. Apologizes For Hyping Insensitive ‘Barbenheimer’ Memes Online

Warner Bros. has apologized for being “insensitive” for hyping fan-made memes celebrating the release of both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The official Barbie Movie account has come under fire after a series of responses made in reaction to fan memes were branded as insensitive toward the 1945 atomic bombings. One of the memes included both Margot Robbie’s Barbie character and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in front of a cloud from the atomic bomb.

“It’s going to be a summer to remember,” the official Barbie Movie account replied. This tweet has since been deleted.

The memes have angered many who believe the celebration of the film is overshadowing the destruction of the real bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Warner Bros. studios quickly released an apology on the matter.

“Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology,” they said in a company statement to Variety.

According to USA Today, the Japanese division of Warner Bros. also released a statement via Twitter.

“We apologize to those who felt uncomfortable because of these inconsiderable reactions,” they wrote.

No release date has been set for the Oppenhemier film in Japan.

