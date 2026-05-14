President Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “central casting” looks on Thursday, pointing out that he was “very tall” even though Chinese people “tend to be a little bit shorter.”

Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity to discuss his ongoing summit with China and his discussions with Xi. Hannity asked the president about the Chinese leader’s style of negotiating, noting that Trump had told him previously that Xi was “all business.”

“You have in the past described President Xi to me as very tough, all business,” he said. “You are not describing the type of business that he normally used to do. Do you think your relationship has evolved to the point where he can go along with your spontaneity?”

Trump claimed that there were “no games” with Xi, describing his tone in meetings before taking an odd turn to the topic of the Chinese president’s looks.

TRUMP: I think he’s a warm person, actually, but he’s all business. There’s no games. There’s no talking about how nice the weather is. “Aw, let’s look at the stars, let’s look at the sun,” you know. No, he’s all business, and I like that. That’s a good thing. No games. I say it about him and I could say it about some, not as complimentary, frankly, for the most part, but I say about him that if he went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie– HANNITY: Central casting. TRUMP: He’s central casting. You couldn’t find a guy like him. Even his physical features, you know. He’s tall, very tall. And especially for this country, because they tend to be a little bit shorter. You look at the military. I mean, the military today was incredible. That military marching was incredible. But no, if you went to Hollywood, you would not find that. You aren’t going to find a guy to play the role who’s good.

Watch above via Fox News.

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