WATCH: James Cameron Flips Off Booing Fans After ‘Avatar’ Screening

Director James Cameron flipped off a booing crowd following a screening of his new film Avatar: The Way of Water and after he refused to sign autographs.

Leaving a weekend screening of his long-in-development sequel in Beverly Hills, Cameron moved his way through a crowd of fans looking for autographs. As he cold-shouldered everyone and hopped in an SUV, some in the crowd turned and began booing the filmmaker.

Cameron must have heard the boos because he can be seen in footage captured of the incident flipping the bird to the crowd as his vehicle races off. After he flips off the crowd, one spectator can be heard calling him a “scumbag” while another screamed, “pay up, asshole!”

The video was originally posted by UnCrazed and quickly spread across social media over the weekend.

Preceding Cameron’s middle finger being thrown in the air, some in the crowd were also heckling him over his movie, one saying, “fuck Avatar.” Cameron’s film recently opened to just north of $400 million worldwide. It fell slightly below projections, with $150 million or more expected for the weekend, but it actually earned around $135 million. The director previously stated the environmentalist-themed fantasy movie likely needs to make more than $2 billion for it to be profitable.

Cameron said he told executives funding his sequel was the “worst business case in movie history” thanks to its massive budget.

“You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even,” Cameron said of the sequel. The previous Avatar made earned over $749 million domestically and over $2.7 billion worldwide during its run in theaters.

