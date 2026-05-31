Jill Biden Defends Her Husband Flip-Flopping On Hunter Biden Pardon in Splashy CBS Interview: ‘The Process Was Not Fair to Hunter’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jill Biden defended ex-President Joe Biden for breaking his word that he would never pardon his son Hunter Biden during her major sit-down interview with CBS on Sunday.

Her argument? The former first lady said her her husband had no choice, because President Donald Trump would “target” Hunter Biden once he returned to the White House.

CBS Sunday Mornings correspondent Rita Braver mentioned Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony gun charges in 2024, including possession of a firearm by an unlawful owner or someone who is addicted to a controlled substance.

She then asked, “President Biden had said that he would never pardon his son, and then he pardoned him. Did you urge the president to think again about that?”

Jill Biden acknowledged he did say “I won’t pardon Hunter,” but that “the justice department changed, and the process was not fair to hunter.”

“When Trump was elected, things changed,” she continued, “and we knew that he would target Hunter. And we just could not let our son go to jail on a charge that no one would go — I mean, no one has ever gone to jail for.”

Braver then asked if she “urged” President Biden to pardon Hunter Biden.

Jill Biden did not answer that directly.

“Oh gosh, I truly supported it. I wanted him to pardon Hunter at that point, and I agreed with Joe.”

That’s what the ex-commander-in-chief ended up doing in the last month of his term. Biden issued a full and unconditional pardon to his son for any offenses he “committed or may have committed” between January 1, 2014 and December 1, 2024. Hunter Biden had also been convicted on nine federal tax charges during that timespan.

Braver asked Jill Biden why her husband also opted to “preemptively pardon” other members of his family on his way out of office. Jill Biden said she supposed for the same reason — that Joe Biden worried Trump would “target” his family.

Other standout moments from Sunday’s interview include Jill Biden saying she was “frightened” by her husband’s disastrous 2024 debate against Trump; Jill Biden told CBS she believed her husband had a stroke on stage.

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!