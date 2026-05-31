Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) waffled on the Senate candidacy of Maine Democrat Graham Platner following the explosive new revelations about him reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to a number of women.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Jonathan Karl confronted Booker about the various controversies surrounding Platner — who, for 18 years, bore a tattoo which closely resembled a widely-recognized Nazi symbol. (Platner recently had the image covered up.) Platner has also had numerous bizarre, lewd posts on Reddit recently revealed.

“Do you have concerns with the weight of all these controversies that it may jeopardize Democratic hopes to get that Senate seat in Maine?” Karl asked Booker.

“Yes, I have concerns,” Booker told Karl. “That guy has questions to answer.”

Still, Booker focused much of his response on the prospect of Democrats winning a Senate majority.

“When I go all over New Jersey and see hundreds and hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans losing their health care and millions more seeing their health care costs go up, as I have families who say I can’t afford gas for my car and child care for my children, I know that so much is riding on Democrats taking control of the Senate,” Booker said. “That this election, if we do not get the votes necessary to take care of the House and the Senate, we will continue to have an out-of-control president.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday “Amy Gertner, who married Platner in 2024, told the campaign about messages she had found early in their marriage in the spring of 2025. In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign.”

Gertner denounced the reporting in a video she posted on social media Saturday.

“It makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there’s a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on, like healthcare and education and childcare,” Gertner said. She added, “I admire the f*ck out of him. So when there are news articles about our marriage, it’s just extra sh*tty.”

Watch above, via ABC.

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