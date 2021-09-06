Watch: Mandy Patinkin Adorably Sings Pre-Meal Prayers to His Dog to Help Soothe Her Anxiety

Mandy Patinkin soothes his dog’s separation anxiety in the most adorable way.

Earlier this year, the Homeland star shared that he sings three prayers in Hebrew — the Mi Sheberach, the Shema, and the Motzi — to his dog Becky before every meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Patinkin (@mandypatinkin)



“It’s a prayer for her, for me, for you, for the whole world,” he explained. “I figure it’s a perfect time to pray for the whole world twice a day, morning and evening on behalf of Becky’s wishes for the world.”

But what happens when Patinkin needs to leave his secluded upstate cabin? The actor records himself singing the pre-meal blessings just to ease Becky’s separation anxiety:

On the road again pic.twitter.com/7Xqj7ecdvU — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 5, 2021

Patinkin’s son Gideon, who has become his father’s social media manager as of late, dog sat Becky while the Princes Bride star was “on the road again,” and recorded the ritual to share with fans.

Becky became visibly excited the second Gideon began playing the recordings — wagging her tail, approaching the phone, and running around the room as she heard Patinkin’s prayers.

Despite the enthusiasm, Becky, a very good girl, sat and stayed when Gideon asked, patiently waiting for her meal.

“Ok, then you feed her,” Patinkin can be heard saying in the recording after he finished singing his blessings. “Then you say, ‘Ok.'”

“Ok!” Gideon said to Becky, prompting her to eat her meal.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com