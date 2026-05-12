Criminal Charges Filed in Deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

Criminal charges have been filed in the deadly 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Singapore-based Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. and a subsidiary, Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd., were indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, just over two years after the Dali container ship collided with the bridge, causing it to collapse.

Six workers, who were on the bridge for maintenance work at the time of the crash, were killed.

In addition, Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, a 47-year-old Indian national who was serving as technical superintendent for the ship, was also charged, according to the Associated Press.

Nair and the shipping firms were all charged with conspiracy, willfully failing to immediately inform the U.S. Coast Guard of a known hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and providing false statements.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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