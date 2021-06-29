<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trailer for The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark dropped on Tuesday — giving fans their first bit of content from the series in 14 years.

Michael Gandolfini will star as a young Tony Soprano, scoring the iconic role his father James Gandolfini took on for six seasons in the original HBO series.

The trailer immediately brings fans back to New Jersey, opening with Tony hanging up a payphone to ask a nearby heckler, “What’d you say?” before pinning him against a storefront.

“It’s an origin story through the eyes of Dickie Moltisanti, Christopher’s father,” Gandolfini told Vanity Fair of the film’s plot. “The Tony Soprano we know has this beautiful vulnerability underneath and this rough exterior, but what if we flip that on its side and you watch a creative, hopeful, kind, curious kid get whittled down and formed into what he has to be?”

Alessandro Nivola will star as Dickie Moltisanti, Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano, and Cory Stoll as Uncle Junior, while John Magaro will portray Silvio Dante, and Billy Magnussen will play Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri.

Mattea Conforti is also set to play a young Janice Soprano, while Lesli Margherita will portray Iris Balducci, and Daryl Edwards will play Julius.

Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr, and Ray Liotta are also included on the film’s IMDb page, yet their roles are not specified, while Alex Morf is credited as “Cop.”

Set in 1967, the New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures film aims to tell Tony’s origin story — the trailer including the tagline, “legends aren’t born, they’re made.”

“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

After several delays, the film will finally hit theaters on October 1st, also streaming on HBO Max for 31 days beginning on that date.

The movie was initially set to be released on Sept. 24, 2020, yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date was pushed back another year. The trailer now clarifies that the film’s latest release date is October 1st.

The Sopranos creator David Chase wrote The Many Saints of Newark, along with Lawrence Konner, while Alan Taylor, who previously helmed several episodes in the series, directed.

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

