Katy Perry Under Investigation After Being Accused of Sexual Assault by Actress Ruby Rose

Pop singer Katy Perry is under investigation after actress Ruby Rose accused her of sexually assaulting her in Australia in 2010.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police announced Tuesday that Melbourne police had opened an investigation into a “historical sexual assault” that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago. Hogan also noted in his statement that the alleged assault occurred in Melbourne’s Central Business District.

The announcement of the investigation came days after Rose, 40, took to social media to accuse Perry of the assault. Page Six’s report continued:

Earlier that same day, Rose wrote via Threads that she had “finalized all reports” about Perry, 41, allegedly “pull[ing] her underwear to the side and rubb[ing] her disgusting vagina on [the actress’] face” at the Spice Market nightclub nearly 20 years ago. “This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,” the 40-year-old noted. “It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not.”

As noted in the report, Perry’s spokesperson denied the allegations Monday and called them “categorically false.” The spokesperson also claimed Rose “has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

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