Rosie O’Donnell declared that “men suck” over sexual misconduct allegations against Eric Swalwell, a politician she once supported and donated to.

In a TikTok video this week, O’Donnell spoke out on the scandal surrounding Swalwell, which led to him resigning from Congress. Swalwell is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including rape and drugging.

O’Donnell and Swalwell were once closely aligned against President Donald Trump, as the actress and comedian described in her video. O’Donnell, who has been in a feud with Trump that stretches back to before he was president, revealed she fled the United States for Ireland out of fear after Trump’s won his second election.

“Now can we talk a little bit about Eric Swalwell? I know that guy… spoke to him on the phone a couple times, donated money to him, I believe. Talked about him in some public appearances years ago about how I believed in him, and his cute little family and two kids, and standing up to all those people when he, you know, berates them for their moralist behavior,” she said.

O’Donnell called the news about Swalwell “heartbreaking” and compared the situation to her feelings on former President Bill Clinton.

“Then all this comes out about him, and it’s heartbreaking to me,” she said. “You know? And I wrote him. I wrote him a little message and I said, ‘You know, Bill Clinton broke my heart, and now you did too.’ You know the conclusion I’ve come to? Men suck.”

O’Donnell added that another lesson she learned from Swalwell is to “not believe in anyone.”

“For me, that’s what it does for me. I don’t believe in anyone,” she said. “People have images and they sell themselves as one thing, but they’re not that thing. They have complications like all humans do, right? They have addictions, they have impulses, they have frontal lobe disorder, they have narcissism, they have a spoiled privileged upbringing that warps their perspective.”

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