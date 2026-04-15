Dave Chappelle lashed out at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and accused her of politicizing and weaponizing a photo she took with him on Capitol Hill.

Chappelle joined NPR’s Newsmakers podcast this week, where he accused Republicans in general of weaponizing his jokes related to transgenderism to feed their political points.

“I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes. You know, I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. That’s not what I was doing,” Chappelle said.

The comedian, who has received backlash for his transgender-related jokes, specifically called out Boebert, recalling taking a photo with her in 2023. Boebert was one of a number of lawmakers Chappelle took photos with during the visit. He joked it was before he learned to tell people he “respectfully declines” a photo.

“Here comes Lauren Boebert and she said, ‘Can I get a picture?’ And I had already taken 40 pictures. I didn’t want to say no in front of everybody, but I didn’t know the phrase ‘I respectfully decline,'” Chappelle said.

He said Boebert “instantly weaponized” and “politicized” the photo, blasting it out on social media with an anti-transgender message.

“So I just took the picture. And then she posted the picture before I could even get from there to the show and says something to the effect of, ‘Just two people that know that it’s just two genders,'” Chappelle said.

“Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders,” Boebert wrote in the post. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) was also included in the photo.

Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023

The incident made him so upset that he decided to hit back during a comedy show.

“Just instantly, like, weaponized or politicized,” he said. “So I got to the arena, and I lit her ass up for doing that. And she should never do that to a person like me.”

Watch above via Newsmakers.

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