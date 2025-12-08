Alina Habba Stepping Down as U.S. Attorney After Appeals Court Upholds Disqualification — But May Still Appeal

Alina Habba announced Monday that she was stepping down from her position as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey after a federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling disqualifying her, saying she will now serve as an adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump appointed Habba to the position of New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor in March after she had represented him and his super PAC for several years.

In August, Judge Matthew S. Brann, an Obama appointee with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania (specially presiding for the New Jersey court), ruled Habba was not “lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of

the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey.”

“The Executive branch has perpetuated Alina Habba’s appointment to act as the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey through a novel series of legal and personnel moves,” wrote Brann, finding that Habba “has exercised the functions and

duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey without lawful authority since July 1, 2025,” and as a result, “[h]er actions since that point may be declared void…[a]nd because she is not currently qualified to exercise the functions and duties of the office in an acting capacity, she must be disqualified from participating in any ongoing cases.”

Brann’s ruling was upheld at the beginning of this month by a unanimous three-judge panel (two Bush appointees and one Biden appointee) on Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Habba announced she had “decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey” as a result of the Third Circuit ruling “and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love.”

“[D]o not mistake compliance for surrender,” Habba added. “This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me.”

It seems from Habba’s statement she may still attempt further appeals; she wrote that she “will continue to serve the Department of Justice as the Senior Advisor” to Bondi “[a]s we wait for further review of the [court’s] ruling.”

A transcript of Habba’s full statement: