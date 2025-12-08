Nick Fuentes Tells Piers Morgan He’s ‘Tired of Pretending’ Hitler Wasn’t ‘Really F*cking Cool’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White nationalist Nick Fuentes has no regrets calling Adolf Hitler “really f*cking cool” — and said he is “tired of pretending” the Nazi dictator wasn’t.

Fuentes doubled down on his claim during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday.

Host Piers Morgan, who said he wanted to have Fuentes on his program to “examine” his views and past comments, played a clip where Fuentes gushed over the Führer.

“Hitler was a pedophile and kind of a pagan,” Fuentes said, while sarcastically mimicking a critic.

He continued, “It’s like, well, he was also really f*cking cool. So, you know, Time to grow up, we’re not children anymore, am I right? Am I right, boys? Am I right? Let’s go. He was also really f*cking cool.”

“Do you regret saying that?” Morgan asked once the clip finished.

“Uh, saying a fact? No, no, that’s absolutely true,” Fuentes shot back.

“You think Hitler was very f*cking cool?” Morgan asked again.

“Yes, I do,” Fuentes said. “And I’m tired of pretending he’s not, to be honest.”

Morgan was disgusted by his take, saying Hitler was actually “very f*cking a monster.” That comment cracked Fuentes up, saying it would become a viral clip.

“Do you hear yourself? Can we all grow up?” Fuentes said.

“He murdered 12 million people. What is very f*cking cool about that? Tell me,” Morgan pressed him further.

Fuentes pointed to the Nazi “uniforms” and “the parades,” and said that “as a guy,” World War II was “fascinating.”

Morgan then tried to find out what motivates Fuentes to make such revolting comments. He asked if Fuentes believed what he said or if it was all merely for “sh*ts and giggles.”

Fuentes continued to find the whole thing funny, telling Morgan, “It’s not that serious. It’s not that deep.”

Beyond the clip Morgan played, Fuentes has made a number of other racist and antisemitic comments over the years, including “Hitler was right, and the Holocaust did not happen.” Fuentes, on Monday, claimed “Organized Jewry” has weaponized the Holocaust in an effort to stigmatize anyone who criticizes Jews and Israel.

He was not as jovial when Morgan asked if he grew up in a racist family earlier in the interview, though.

The Uncensored host asked the question after he relayed an anecdote Fuentes had said about his dad avoiding certain restaurants because too many Black people ate there.

“Well, I would say it’s a new low. I’ve been attacked for being a racist many times, but to attack my father? To attack my parents based on anecdotes—” Fuentes said.

“Hang on, it’s your anecdote!” Morgan interjected.

“Yeah, but he’s not here to defend himself,” Fuentes said.

“You are,” Morgan said. “You told the story.”

Watch Morgan confront Fuentes about Hitler above.